Seattle weather: sunshine and 70's all weekend

After a very pleasant and mainly sunny afternoon, a few clouds are pushing through Western Washington through the night, but I don't expect them to impact tonight's fireworks shows. Temperatures have been very comfortable today, near normal, in the low to mid 70s. Evening temperatures will drop into the 60s through the night.

A few clouds continue to push into the area this evening, but no rain is expected for tonight's show.

Saturday morning will start with a few clouds around Western Washington, and even a change for a light shower in Eastern Washington near Spokane as a disturbance passes to pur south. Skies will clear during the day tomorrow and sunshine will quickly return to the area.

Saturday morning will start with some clouds, but decrease throughout the day. Skies remain dry. Expand

The onshore flow will continue into Saturday with afternoon highs once again near to slightly below normal. Another great day to get outside and enjoy the long holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs will remain near seasonal averages on Saturday.

The days will start to warm back up, especially by early next week when we get back into the low 80s. No rain is expected for the extended forecast.