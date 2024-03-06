Seattle weather: Sunshine returns Thursday, slightly warmer

Sunbreaks, showers and even a few snowflakes for this Wednesday in March. It has been an unseasonably cool start to the month.

We're looking for more sunshine Thursday with showers returning for the weekend. We also "Spring Ahead" for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday morning.

Tonight, we are looking at chilly temperatures again, with lows below freezing for most spots. Watch for slick conditions and patchy freezing fog tonight into your morning commute.

Thursday, we will see more sunshine across Western Washington. Highs will be slightly warmer with more sunshine.

Thursday will be a few degrees warmer, in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures are still below average, but each day will get warmer by the end of the week.

Showers will slowly start to move in along the coast late Thursday overnight into Friday. The chance of showers Friday will stay mainly along the coast and possibly the northern interior. Widespread showers and breezy winds will return for the weekend.