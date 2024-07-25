Seattle weather: Sunshine and upper 70s Friday

It was a cooler day Thursday after we started with morning clouds and even a few sprinkles around Everett. Highs today only warmed into the mid to low 70s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly clear skies this evening with a few clouds along the coast by Friday morning. Overnight lows in the mid to low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will be less to start Friday compared to Thursday, mainly along the coast.

FUTURECAST 7am (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday afternoon with highs warming up to seasonal normal for late July, upper 70s to low 80s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire weather remains a high concern during this time of year, but we will see a bit of a relief especially for eastern and central Washington through this weekend. Winds will decrease tonight through Friday, decreasing the spread of current fires. Temperatures will be relatively cooler compared to the heat they have been seeing, in the 90s to 100s. Smoke will remain in the area and a haze could be noticeable in Western Washington.

FIRE CONDITIONS HEADLINES (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will warm a few degrees through Saturday with mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 70s. We will see our first real rainmaker move through Monday into Tuesday, which could bring our first measurable rainfall in over a month! Warmer and drier skies will return by the middle of next week.