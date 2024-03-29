Seattle Weather: Sunshine and warmth for this weekend

As we close out the last weekend in March, our weather is looking beautiful! While it's been a little cooler than average, we will see warmer-than-normal afternoon highs.

With high pressure dominating our weather, plenty of sunshine is expected for this weekend. We will finish out the month about 2" behind average in rainfall.

Clear skies, calm winds and wet ground will allow for patchy fog to develop around Puget Sound overnight. It will dissipate quickly by late morning, and we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies around Western Washington.

Overnight lows will be cooler tonight with many spots in the upper 30's and low 40's.

Plenty of sunshine for Saturday warming our highs into the upper 50's, and a few spots may break into the 60's.

The holiday weekend looks great! There are plenty of events going on to enjoy the outdoors. Rain returns by midweek along with cooler temps.