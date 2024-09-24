Seattle weather: Temps soar to 80 degrees for some Tuesday

It is going to feel like summer in the Puget Sound area on Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures soaring into the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday started off with fog in many areas, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny as those clouds evaporate.

Tuesday will bring summer-like temperatures to the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This will likely be our last 70 degree for a while. If Seattle hits 70 degrees on Tuesday, that will make it the 14th day of 70 degrees or warmer in September. That's right around the average number of 70+ degree days.

September 2024 will end up with close to the average number of 70 degree days in September. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday, a typical fall frontal system will push through the Pacific Northwest, bringing widespread rain and breezy wind at times. A quarter to a half-inch of rain is possible for most Puget Sound locations, with higher accumulations expected on the coast and in the higher elevations. High temperatures will fall about 15 degrees compared to Tuesday.

Widspread rain returns to the Puget Sound area Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another couple of waves of showers will hit Thursday and Friday. Next weekend will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds.