Seattle Weather: Wintry mix possible this weekend

Afternoon highs are still trending about 5-10 degrees below average. A chilly night is ahead with lows near freezing in much of Western Washington.

A disturbance is hanging out just off the coast over the Pacific Ocean. Moisture will move from the south to the north overnight Friday and into Saturday. The low snow levels and chilly temperatures will again allow for patchy spots of a wintry mix. While no accumulations in the lowlands are expected, some of our higher foothill communities may see a light dusting by morning.

Afternoon highs will be cool, hovering in the low to mid 40's. We have a lot of events around Western Washington this weekend including Comic Con, the Kraken game and the return of the Sounders and Seawolves home openers.

If you are heading to either of the outdoor games…bundle up! Temperatures at the start of the game will be near 40, but cooling off into the 30s by the end. There is also a chance for a few light showers popping up during the game.

Most of Sunday will be relatively dry, with a rain/ snow mix possible again late in the day. Much of the week will have at least a slight chance of a shower except for Friday when our temperatures will finally break back into the 50s.