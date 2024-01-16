Seattle weather: Patchy lowland snow, freezing rain Tuesday night

Later Tuesday night, there's a chance for patchy, light freezing rain in the Puget Sound lowlands. There might be spotty snow in the lower elevations, too (for the most part, totaling under an inch with a few exceptions). Over the mountains, snow will be intense today through Thursday.



Temperatures this afternoon will be warmer than the last several days, but it's still chilly by Seattle standards. Highs will only lift into the mid to upper 30s for most. Increasing clouds move into Puget Sound this afternoon.

Chilly easterly winds at the surface will keep us cool later tonight as a storm system approaches Western Washington. As moisture moves into our region, some of the precipitation may be wintry (meaning, a little rain/snow mix, sleet and freezing rain are possible). By around 5-6 p.m., this wintry mix pushes into the South Sound (e.g. Olympia). Around 7 p.m., the moisture surges into Tacoma and the greater Seattle area.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect later tonight for everyone in purple. For places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia, snow totals of under 0.5-1" are possible along with ice accumulations of around 0.1" or so.

A Winter Storm Watch runs from 7 tonight through Wednesday evening for the Strait including Port Angeles and Sequim. Up to five inches of snow could stack up with ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.

In Western Whatcom County (Bellingham, Blaine, Birch Bay, etc.), upwards of 2-5" of snow or more will accumulate between tonight and Wednesday evening. That's where a Winter Storm Warning is posted.

We're also forecasting significant mountain snow today through at least Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall tomorrow. Between one and three feet of fresh snow will blanket the Cascades. Below is a look at the range of potential snow totals for the passes - along with the latest seven day forecast for Snoqualmie Pass.

Temperatures warm quickly for most in Puget Sound Wednesday morning (by around 4 a.m.). This means that snow and ice (if any accumulates) would melt somewhat rapidly. The only exceptions to this will be closer to the Cascades, the North Sound and the Strait where stubborn pockets of cold air could linger.



Beyond tomorrow, we're forecasting daily rounds of showers and cloudy skies. The low 50s could make a comeback next Monday.

Drive carefully tonight! If possible, I'd adjust travel plans so you don't get stuck in the winter weather.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

