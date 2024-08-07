Hot temperatures, slightly smoky skies return to Seattle Thursday

Hotter temperatures and slightly hazy skies will return to Seattle on Thursday and Friday. As for this morning, we're waking up to cozy, cloudy skies.

An invigorating marine layer is blanketing Western Washington on Wednesday morning, providing our region with gray skies. Later, sunshine will reappear. Temperatures will wind up a few degrees above average this afternoon.

Highs will be slightly above average in Seattle, reaching 81 degrees this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday and Friday, heat builds across the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures in Seattle could skyrocket to almost 90 degrees. Several communities could experience highs in the low 90s, including neighborhoods near the Cascades and across parts of the South Sound. It's possible that temperatures could be a bit cooler than we currently expect.

That's because smoke from fires burning in Eastern Washington and Canada could sweep into Western Washington, blocking some amount of the solar radiation getting to the surface.

Temperatures reach the 80s through Friday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most of the wildfire smoke on Thursday and Friday will be in the high levels of the atmosphere, but at least a little haze could infiltrate the lower levels, too. At the current moment, we're not forecasting a significant impact on air quality.

However, those with respiratory sensitivities (e.g. those with asthma, COPD or COVID-19) might feel some health impacts during this two-day stretch — especially if they are exercising outdoors. Make sure to check the forecast on a daily basis this week to get the latest scoop on smoke and air quality. Smoke forecasting is challenging and is highly subject to change day-to-day.

Slightly smoky skies are forecast in Seattle Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Some of the haze may linger on Saturday, but a stronger westerly push beginning Sunday should shove any remaining haze back into Eastern Washington.

There may be isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Cascades during the afternoons Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures spike to almost 90 degrees Thursday and Friday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine on a daily basis from Sunday through Tuesday.

There may be smoky sunshine in Seattle Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture: the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting possibly warmer and drier-than-normal weather on the whole for the month of August. Here's a look at what to expect – and what we typically see this month.

Warmer and drier than usual weather is expected on the whole for the month of August in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Average temperatures for August in Seattle range in the mid to upper 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan