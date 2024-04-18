Soaring spring temperatures in Seattle

Afternoon temperatures will soar well above average the next few days in Seattle. Enjoy the beautiful warmth!

Highs Thursday will warm into the mid 60s (for context, the average high this time of year at Sea-Tac Airport is 59-60 degrees).

The morning will start off chilly. In fact, some communities will experience temperatures tumbling to the mid 30s. Frosty conditions may develop in the east Puget Sound lowlands, the South Sound and Grays Harbor County. Cover up sensitive plants!

With a warm and dry easterly wind potentially developing Friday, temperatures could warm to around 70 degrees in Seattle. Some communities could wind up being even warmer! The Cascade gap communities (e.g. North Bend) could experience gusts in excess of 30 mph.

Saturday looks breezy and slightly cloudier. Showers could return by the evening. Some showers could linger into Sunday.

Drier weather takes over Monday. Highs rebound into the 60s. Light rain could return by Wednesday, but there's still uncertainty about what to expect.

Have a wonderful night! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone