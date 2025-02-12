Seattle weather: South Sound snow for Thursday

Cold temperatures again overnight into Thursday morning. But, not as cold as the previous two nights. It will still be just 26 degrees overnight, but we won't break any records. As we start the day on Thursday, it will be cold, and clouds will start to make their way in around midday. Those clouds will bring snow to the south coast and south Puget Sound.

But just how much snow will we get? Almost everyone Tacoma northward won't get a thing. But we could see 2+ inches in places like Aberdeen and Centralia. By the late afternoon there will still be some snow flurries, and even on Friday morning another quick band moves through in the morning. But after that it will all turn to rain as we move into the holiday weekend.

Another issue is the wind. It is very windy tonight and tomorrow in the foothills communities. Actually you will feel the wind wherever you are. Gusts are expected near 50 mph in some spots.

The full moon is the Snow Moon. Here is a picture of the snow moon from Snoqualmie, WA. The photo is at the Old Millpond, with Mt. Si in the background.

Here is the 7-day forecast.

It looks like things start to warm up into the holiday weekend. The overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with the daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. That's still below average, but it will feel a lot warmer. With the warmer temperatures we have some rain too over the weekend and through the middle part of next week.

Have a great day!

Stephen

