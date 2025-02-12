Rain, snow returns to the Seattle area this week. Here's what we know

The Brief Wednesday will be sunny, dry and cold, with strong winds blowing in this evening. Another system will bring rain and snow to our area starting on Thursday.



It will be dry and cool again on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, but another chance of snow is right around the corner.

After a very chilly morning, Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures back to around 40 degrees for the greater Seattle area.

By the numbers:

Strong easterly Cascade gap winds will kick in tonight with a potential for gusts up to 45 to 50 mph in the western foothills and over the mountain passes. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the East Puget Sound lowlands through midday Thursday. Tree damage and power outages are possible in these areas.

Snow in Seattle this week

What's next:

The next system we are watching will mainly impact Oregon and southwest Washington from Thursday into Friday, with snow and freezing rain. Areas south of Seattle have a chance to see some accumulating snow late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Once again, this will not have widespread impacts, but it could make for a messy Friday morning commute in some areas of the south sound and Chehalis Valley.

The next frontal system hits Western Washington on Saturday through the weekend, bringing more typical weather for this time of year, consisting of lowland rain and mountain snow. This should be a great long weekend for the ski resorts with several inches of fresh powder to play in.

The Source: Information comes from weather models analyzed by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

