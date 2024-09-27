Stunning September sunshine with dry weather in Seattle on Friday

Once the early clouds lift, superb September sunshine is forecast for Seattle on Friday afternoon. Get ready for seriously gorgeous weather this week in Western Washington!

Mostly dry weather is forecast this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Parts of Puget Sound (e.g. Snohomish County) woke up to light showers, but drier weather will take hold by mid-morning. Afternoon highs will hover about average, reaching the mid to upper 60s for most. Enjoy the spectacular blue skies this afternoon!

Highs in Seattle will lift to the mid to upper 60s on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday, but dry weather continues. Sunday will be sunnier with highs staying below normal.

You can plan on sunshine and shower-free skies next workweek. Keep in mind: the evenings and early mornings will be cool. Lows will tumble to the 40s on a regular basis this week.

Temperatures will steadily climb into the 60s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Though the upcoming seven-day forecast is looking dry, this outlook could certainly change. Stick with us in the days ahead as we track the latest for you.

Dry weather is predicted in Seattle for the next seven days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan