Sunny Friday, big mountain snow ahead next week

After some patchy morning fog, the Puget Sound area will enjoy another beautiful sunny afternoon to end the work week.

February so far has been cool overall. The past few days have been the exception. The majority of the last three weeks have been cooler than average, but today will bring more above-average temps.

The forecast is calling for rain the last week of February, so we could make up some ground on our average rainfall for the month.

If you liked yesterday, you'll love today! High pressure remains overhead and it will help bring sunny skies to Western Washington this afternoon. The ridge will flatten later tonight, ushering in more clouds and a few light showers Saturday.

A stronger frontal system will push through Western Washington on Sunday, bringing breezy wind and steady lowland rain. We will also see the start of some significant snow in the Cascades. Snow levels will continue to drop through Tuesday.

Snow totals now through Tuesday will be measured in feet at the ski resorts. This is great news for the mountains, which have been suffering from low snowpack this El Niño winter.

We will be watching the forecast closely early next week, as temps drop Monday and Tuesday mornings. Any precipitation during those times could fall as snow or a rain and snow mix. It will be a close call. Snow levels will rise by midweek as cold showers continue.