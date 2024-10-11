Seattle weather: Sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend

An upper level ridge of high pressure will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures to Western Washington this weekend.

Low clouds and fog will lift this Friday morning. The afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies with a mix of high clouds and sunshine. Highs will be a bit warmer, in the mid to upper 60s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Friday afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies in Western Washington with warmer temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This ridge will strengthen over the weekend, bringing more sunshine and weak offshore winds. That should bump temperatures into the 70s both days this weekend around Seattle and for most of the Puget Sound area.

High pressure will take over this weekend, bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures to the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Next week the "faucet" turns on. A series of weather systems will bring rain to the area with showers on and off through at least Thursday. High temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.