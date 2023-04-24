Temperatures nearing 80 degrees in Seattle

Make plans now to enjoy our warm sunshine this week! Highs Friday and Saturday—but especially Friday—will almost reach 80 degrees in Seattle! Closer to the Cascades and over the Southwest Interior, some communities could easily soar into the low 80s.

If you're cooling off along a river, creek or lake this week, remember to wear a life vest. Practice good water safety because cold water shock can be extremely dangerous, particularly this time of year.

For today, mostly cloudy skies, mild temps and isolated showers are in the forecast.

Tomorrow will be gorgeous, featuring morning clouds and mild afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday, high-level clouds will mix with sunshine. Dry weather continues.

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens across British Columbia Friday, highs will skyrocket to nearly 80 degrees. Friday will be sunny from beginning to end.

A few more clouds roll into Western Washington on Saturday as the warmth lingers.

Sunday, cooler weather arrives as a westerly flow gets underway. The day will still be beautiful, but temperatures thicken and temperatures cool dramatically by about ten degrees.

Enjoy our quiet, beautiful weather this week!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

