Seattle weather: Warm, beautiful week of summer weather

Get ready for a seriously gorgeous week of weather. Highs this weekend will lift to either side of 80 degrees. Morning clouds will be followed by plentiful afternoon sunshine.



Thanks to a return of westerly winds, smoke will be much less of a concern the next few days. The onshore flow is helping scour out any leftover pollution and ushering in cleansing, cleaner air from the Pacific Ocean.

Important note: the next three afternoons, there's a small chance for showers or thunderstorms over the Cascades and into Eastern Washington. Otherwise, Western Washington is facing yet another dry week ahead.

Here's a look at high temps today:

Monday will be noticeably cooler and cloudier thanks to a stronger westerly flow. Gotta love the cozy marine layer!



Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the 70s with morning clouds and sparkling afternoon sunshine.



We're forecasting warmer and sunnier weather for Thursday and Friday.

Featured article



As you likely know, this is MLB All-Star Week in Seattle ahead of the big game on Tuesday! Thankfully, Mother Nature is cooperating nicely. If you're joining the festivities in the days to come, just keep a warm sweatshirt with you for the cool mornings. You won't need it by the afternoon. Soak up the sunshine!

Hope you have a fun weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)