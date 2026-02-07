Quieter weather for Super Bowl Sunday in Seattle

Weekend Weather: Weak Pineapple Express

On Saturday, we tracked a weak atmospheric river in Seattle. This particular type of atmospheric river is sometimes referred to as a ‘Pineapple Express.' This means it taps into tropical moisture near the Hawaiian Islands.

Western Washington experienced dark, murky skies, breezy conditions, and periods of moderate to heavy rain, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Our team monitored for isolated gusts to 40+ mph in the typical areas on Saturday.

Thankfully, we’re not expecting river flooding this week, including today. However, the Skokomish River in Mason County could approach minor flood stage this weekend and will be monitored closely.

Quieter weather is in store for Seattle on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle / FOX 13 Seattle)

Super Bowl Sunday weather for western Washington

Early Sunday, temperatures will tumble to the mid 40s in Seattle. Sunday stays partly sunny, but showers will be far fewer and more isolated. Any rain mainly favors the Oregon state line — with only stray showers elsewhere.

Lows in Seattle will tumble to the mid 40s early Sunday morning under partly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For the Seahawks in Santa Clara for Super Bowl Sunday, we expect partly sunny skies, mild temperatures, and dry weather. Perfect weather for playing some football!

Early Next Week

Showers continue to taper off Monday, though light to moderate mountain snow is possible for some passes and ski resorts by Monday morning.

Light to moderate amounts of mountain snow are possible Sunday night to Monday morning in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday through Thursday look drier, with highs in the 40s to low 50s, and some patchy morning fog possible midweek. Rain chances may return by Friday.

Wet weather has officially made a comeback in Seattle after several days of dry, spring-like weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

