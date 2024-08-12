Wetter, cooler weather on the horizon for Seattle this week

After experiencing the third-warmest July on record and above-average temperatures for much of August, Seattle is expecting an extended period of below-normal temperatures. Showers even return to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Highs fluctuate in the 70s all week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The normal high for this time of year is 79. Highs this afternoon will land in the upper 60s to low 70s around Western Washington. Many communities are seeing cloudy skies this morning. Others are enjoying a few sunbreaks. Later today, there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Highs Monday afternoon will land in the low 70s for many surrounding Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Unfortunately, there's an elevated threat of fires surrounding the Pioneer Fire threatening homes near Stehekin in Chelan County. A Red Flag Warning is posted until 11 p.m. tonight due to lightning and gusty winds accompanied by very little rain. Lightning could start new fires. Winds could help the flames spread more rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning remains posted for parts of Central and Eastern Washington Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thunderstorms are also possible over the Central and North Cascades today.

Later tonight, there's another opportunity to see the Perseid meteor shower, but clouds will likely interrupt the view. Clouds may also get in the way of viewing the aurora borealis this evening. Look to the northern horizon tonight. Below is the forecast released by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

Northern Washington has a chance to see the aurora borealis tonight, but clouds may interrupt the view. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds may impede the view of the Perseids tonight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly cloudy skies linger on Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will offer morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. A few showers stage a comeback this upcoming weekend, but it doesn't look like a washout.

Slightly wet weather will return to Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

One last note: there might be some high-level smoke at times in the days ahead over the skies in Western Washington, primarily in the North Sound. It's unlikely to impact air quality at the surface. Worse air quality is forecast for the communities surrounding the wildfires in Eastern Washington. We're committed to watching the very latest for you around the state!

High-level smoke could return to communities north of Seattle Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

