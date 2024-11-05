Patty Kuderer wins election, to become WA’s new insurance commissioner

Patty Kuderer , a Democrat and current member of the Washington State Senate, has gained enough votes in the November 2024 election to become the next Washington state insurance commissioner.

Kuderer beat out Republican Phil Fortunado, also a state senator. Both have been in office since 2017.

Kuderer says her commitments are access to affordable quality healthcare, holding insurance companies accountable, and promoting transparency and fairness in the insurance market.

The Minnesota native moved to King County's Eastside over 20 years ago, and currently resides in Bellevue. She’s represented Washington's 48th legislative district since 2015, later becoming its first female state senator.

Kuderer replaces outgoing Commissioner Mike Kreidler, who has held office since 2001.

Related article

MORE ELECTION NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

What are the 7 US battleground states, why are they important?

How does WA's 2024 voter turnout compare to voter turnout in 2020?

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

What is the Electoral College? How does it work?

When will we know the results in the swing states?

What is Initiative 2066, what will it do for natural gas options in WA?

On Election Day, here’s what final presidential election polls are saying

What is Initiative 2117, how it impacts WA's Climate Commitment Act?

What is Initiative 2109, what will it do to capital gains taxes in WA?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.