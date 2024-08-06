Tanya Woo, Alexis Mercedes Rinck take early lead in race for Seattle City Council

Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo and challenger Alexis Mercedes Rinck lead early in early election results for the only open seat.

Back in January, the Seattle City Council appointed Tanya Woo to fill Position 8 after Teresa Mosqueda was elected to the King County Council. Woo ran for District 2 which represents South Seattle and the Chinatown International District. She took an early lead, but eventually lost to Tammy Morales.

Alexis Mercedes Rinck says she is running to fight for solutions that are community-informed and research-backed. She moved to Seattle to attend the Evans School at the University of Washington and started her career in public policy.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, here's who is leading the race for City of Seattle Council Position No. 8:

Tariq Yusuf - 4.03% (3,971)

Alexis Mercedes Rinck - 46.60% (45,914)

Tanya Woo 41.40% (40,790)

Saunatina Sanchez - 4.39% (4,321)

Saul Patu - 3.22% (3,173)

Write-in - 0.36% (354)

Washington is a vote-by-mail state. Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party.

