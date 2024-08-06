Expand / Collapse search

Tanya Woo, Alexis Mercedes Rinck take early lead in race for Seattle City Council

By
Published  August 6, 2024 9:34pm PDT
Election
FOX 13 Seattle

Latest WA primary election results

FOX 13 Seattle has the latest primary election results in Washington, including governor, attorney general, secretary of state, insurance commissioner, superintendent of education and more.

SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo and challenger Alexis Mercedes Rinck lead early in early election results for the only open seat.

Back in January, the Seattle City Council appointed Tanya Woo to fill Position 8 after Teresa Mosqueda was elected to the King County Council. Woo ran for District 2 which represents South Seattle and the Chinatown International District. She took an early lead, but eventually lost to Tammy Morales.

Alexis Mercedes Rinck says she is running to fight for solutions that are community-informed and research-backed. She moved to Seattle to attend the Evans School at the University of Washington and started her career in public policy.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, here's who is leading the race for City of Seattle Council Position No. 8:

  • Tariq Yusuf - 4.03% (3,971)
  • Alexis Mercedes Rinck - 46.60% (45,914)
  • Tanya Woo  41.40% (40,790)
  • Saunatina Sanchez - 4.39% (4,321)
  • Saul Patu - 3.22% (3,173)
  • Write-in - 0.36% (354)

Washington is a vote-by-mail state. Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE 

How every WA county voted for governor in the 2024 August primary election

WA gubernatorial candidates Ferguson, Reichert lead primary

Tim Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate

WA among multiple states calling on Elon Musk to crack down on election misinformation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.