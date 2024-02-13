Washington 2024 Special Election results: See how local measures fared on the ballot

Nearly $2 billion in school improvements is on the ballot in the Tuesday special election.

Five school districts in Western Washington say almost all their campuses need major repairs and expansion.

Education measures

Edmonds

A $700 million plan, split into two propositions, is on the table. Prop 1 is a $594 million bond for construction, the bulk of which will pay for two new elementary schools and two new middle schools. Prop 2 is a $120 million levy which would pay for tech learning.

Tacoma

Tacoma comes in at a close second with its request; Prop 1 is a $650 million bond that would replace five deteriorating neighborhood schools. Tacoma's levy would also fund renovations at four other campuses.

See the latest results for Tacoma's proposition

Puyallup

Puyallup is trying to get their own Prop 1 passed for the third time in two years. The $259 million levy would cover repairs that are sometimes endangering students—examples from the district include a sinkhole at Puyallup High School and a sewage leak in an elevator shaft. Prop 1 was rejected twice in 2022, but it was only narrowly defeated.

Sultan

Sultan has the smallest request at $80 million, but some would argue they have the biggest need.

District officials say their schools are overcrowded and falling apart. Their bond would buy a new elementary school, renovate a second and convert a third to make space for fifth- and sixth-graders.

North Kitsap

The North Kitsap School District is asking voters to pass a $242 million bond, its first ballot proposition since 2001. This bond will rebuild two elementary schools, continue the modernization at Poulsbo Middle School and eliminate portables across the district.

Non-education ballot measures:

Renton voters are being asked to raise the minium wage to $20.29 per hour.

While the increase would make it the highest minimum wage in the country, supporters say it's necessary due to inflation, and the rate would be comparable to what hourly workers already earn in SeaTac, Tukwila and Seattle.

But the Renton Chamber of Commerce says the wage hike will drive prices even higher, as employers pass the extra cost along to customers.

Keep checking back with FOX 13 for the latest election results.