1 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in West Seattle

article

One person was killed, and another injured, following a high-speed head-on collision in West Seattle late Saturday night.

Seattle Police and firefighters were called to SW Admiral Way and SW City View St around 11:30 p.m. after several calls of a head-on crash. They arrived and saw two cars in the southbound lanes.

According to witnesses, a woman driving a silver Camaro was speeding north on SW Admiral Way when she lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a blue Toyota 4Runner.

First responders pulled the 23-year-old woman from the car and attempted to treat her, but she died from her injuries.

The 34-year-old man in the 4Runner had non-life-threatening injuries, and firefighters took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.