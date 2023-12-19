1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into school bus in Renton

article

Renton Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and a car Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Bronson Way NE and NE Third St before 1:00 p.m. According to police, a sedan struck a special education school bus.

A passenger in the sedan died from their injuries. The sedan's driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one on the bus was injured.

It is not yet known what caused the crash. Third St has been closed between Bronson and Edmonds while police investigate.