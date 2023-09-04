1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-5 in Tacoma

A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma late Sunday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a vehicle was blocking a lane on the freeway when another car hit it.

WSP said troopers did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

I-5 was blocked for more than three hours Sunday night into Monday morning but has since reopened.

No further details have been released.