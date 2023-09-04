1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma late Sunday.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a vehicle was blocking a lane on the freeway when another car hit it.
WSP said troopers did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
I-5 was blocked for more than three hours Sunday night into Monday morning but has since reopened.
READ ALSO:
- Several injured in crash involving semi, 2 cars on I-5 in Seattle
- Police: Driver arrested for DUI after crash on SR 99 in Seattle
No further details have been released.