1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-5 in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma late Sunday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a vehicle was blocking a lane on the freeway when another car hit it.

WSP said troopers did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

I-5 was blocked for more than three hours Sunday night into Monday morning but has since reopened.

No further details have been released.