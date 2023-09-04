Expand / Collapse search

Several injured in crash involving 2 cars on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE - All lanes of Interstate 5 south in Seattle are blocked Monday morning after a crash involving two cars.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 5:30 a.m. that all southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked. All traffic was being diverted onto Mercer St.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said multiple people suffered injuries in both vehicles.

A Seattle Fire Department (SFD) spokesperson told FOX 13 that they treated a total of seven people. Medics took one of them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers told FOX 13 that one driver was taken into custody for suspected impairment.

A semi was also involved the crash but "barely" made contact with one of the vehicles. The semi driver was not hurt.

There was no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.