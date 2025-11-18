1 dead in Buckley, WA barn fire

The Brief One person was found dead inside a barn-like structure after East Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire report off 112th Street East in Buckley on Tuesday morning. The identity of the victim has not been released, and the cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation.



One person is dead after a barn fire in Buckley on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

East Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a fire at a barn-like structure off 112th Street East.

When crews arrived, they found a person dead inside.

The identity of the person has not been released.

It's unknown how the fire started and the cause remains under investigation.

