1 injured after stabbing in Burien, suspect at-large

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed another man in Burien on Thursday.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at around 1:00 a.m., deputies were flagged down by the victim near the corner of SW 128th St. and Ambaum Blvd. SW. This area is near the Burien Goodwill.

Authorities immediately called for aid and brought the victim to the hospital.

Deputies searched the area, but they did not find the suspect.

Detectives are currently investigating, and will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.