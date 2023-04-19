1 person injured by fireworks explosion near Seattle Center

Police and fire crews are investigating an explosion that injured one person near Seattle Center Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 9:30 a.m., crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion inside a building near the corner of Denny Way and 1st Ave. N. Some callers reported hearing the explosion in one of the basement units.

Crews evacuated the building as a safety measure, while HazMat crews responded to the scene.

When the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived, there was no active fire, but one person was seriously injured. The SPD announced later that the patient’s injuries were non-life threatening.

According to SPD Public Information Officer Judinna Gulpan, the explosion was caused by a man who was handling fireworks during the explosion.

"He did sustain a non-life-threatening injury to his hand," said Gulpan. "Police arrived on scene and provided medical aid to him before Seattle Fire Department arrived. When they arrived, they continued medical assistance and later transported him to Harborview Medical Center for further medical evaluation."

Officer Gulpan also announced that a bomb squad is on scene to ensure there are no other volatile materials inside the man's residence.

The SFD has established a one-block perimeter around the building as a safety precaution for the public.

Authorities are asking everyone to stay out of the area, and expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story.