Why WA flags are lowered to half-staff on Saturday

Governor Jay Inslee has directed the flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday.

The move comes in honor of National Pearl Harbor Rememberance Day.

Attacks on Pearl Harbor shook the world on December 7, 1941. Now, on the 83rd anniversary of the tragic events, states around the country are honoring the victims, both those who lost their lives more than eight decades ago and those few veterans who live today.

One man, 100-year-old Robert Fernandez, tells his story 83 years later in the video above. He was just 17 at the time of the attack, serving for the U.S. Navy.

