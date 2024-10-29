14-year-old boy with Burien ties goes missing

article

A 14-year-old with ties to people in Burien has been reported missing.

Abner Rodriguez Herrera was last seen at his home before school wearing a black sweater and a black vest.

He is described as being 5'7" and 135 pounds.

The boy has associates in Burien, Washington, according to the Des Moines Police Department in a release sent out to the community on October 29.

Police say Abner is bilingual. Spanish is his first language.

Anyone who sees him or has more information is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department (206) 878-3301.

