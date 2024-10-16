Video shows object exploding on Burien street

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a device exploded on a Burien roadway last week, and the incident was caught on camera.

At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of an explosion near the intersection of South 116th Street and First Avenue South.

According to investigators, multiple callers reported either hearing or seeing an explosion, or being nearly struck by an exploding object while driving.

When Burien officers arrived at the scene, they found parts of an improvised explosive device that was tossed onto the roadway.

Deputies said no one was injured, but occupants in a car were shaken up because of how close the explosion was to their car and the loud noise.

Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Unit have collected evidence at the scene and will continue to investigate the case.

