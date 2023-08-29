17 Doodles found dumped in Whatcom County

article

The Whatcom County Humane Society is caring for over a dozen doodle (poodle mixed) dogs found abandoned throughout the county.

Last week, the agency received nine doodles that were found near the intersection of E. Hemmi Road Kelly Road and Everson Goshen Road.

On Sunday, five more stray doodles were found near an apparent "dump site" near Aldergrove Road in Ferndale. Animal Control is also looking into reports of three other dogs in this area being found around the same time.

The sites are about 14 miles from each other, so it's unclear if they are connected.

Photo from Whatcom Counter Humane Shelter

All of the dogs were extremely filthy, matted, and shy. Some were very shut down and lacked even basic socialization, the agency said.

The dogs are not available for adoption at this time.

If anyone is interested in one of these doodles down the road, they need to know that these are "project dogs" and will require extensive care and "lots and lots of positive reward-based training and socialization."

For those who can't adopt later but still want to help, you can donate to the Whatcom County Humane Society here. You can also buy items from their Amazon and Chewy wishlists.

If you have any information on where the dogs came from, contact the Whatcom County Humane Society at 360-733-2080 ext. 3026. You can also email director@whatcomhumane.org.