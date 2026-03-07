18-year-old shot and killed in Pierce County, WA

A teenager is dead, and law enforcement is hunting for a suspect this weekend following a shooting in Pierce County.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 7, deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office report an 18-year-old male was found dead from an apparent shooting.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the north side of 112th Street East.

As of Saturday afternoon, law enforcement investigators were following up on multiple leads. However, the suspect is believed to have drove off and fled the scene, according to a PCSO statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

