2 arrested for murder after body found inside trunk of burning car

Two people have been arrested in connection to an April homicide investigation where a body was found inside the trunk of a burning car in eastern Lewis County.

The vehicle was found on April 12 near Randle, a small town that has SR 12 running through it. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), a driver who was sent to impound a burned abandoned vehicle called 911 saying there appeared to be a body inside.

During the course of their investigation, detectives determined that the homicide occurred in the Grand Mound area of Thurston County.

Grand Mound is about 70 miles from Randle.

On July 14, one of the suspects was located and arrested. Five days later, after a short pursuit with Centralia Police, a second suspect was arrested. Both were booked in Thurston County Jail for second-degree murder.

The suspects were arrested following a joint investigation with the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force.