2 Big Foot Java locations in Pierce County hit in early-morning robbery

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating one attempted robbery and a successful robbery at two separate Big Foot Java locations.

Deputies say around 2:53 a.m. on Tuesday, a man pounded on the glass window at the Big Foot Java location on SR-162 in the Puyallup-Sumner Valley area. He tried to get in and implied he had a gun in his pocket and demanded cash, the employee later told police. The employee locked herself inside the bathroom for safety and the suspect ran off after trying to get in.

Minutes later, around 3:09 a.m., a 911 caller reported a robbery at the Big Foot Java on Sales Road S. in Parkland. The employee told deputies at the scene that he was serving a customer at the drive-thru window when a silver Hyundai came up fast from behind and stopped.

The man got out of the Hyundai and again implied he had a gun in his pocket.

The employee tried to close the window but the man was able to get inside the building. He demanded cash, stole an iPad and drove off in the Hyundai. Another person was waiting in the vehicle.

It's believed the same man is connected to the two incidents. He was described as a 25 to 30-year-old, approximately 5'5" and 170 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a red and white graphic on the chest and tan slides. One of the employees said he had a deep voice.

If you have any information that could help detectives identify the suspect, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.

It's unclear if these two robberies are connected to a string of armed robberies within hours of each other in Pierce and King Counties at the end of April.

At least three of the five robberies were at a Big Foot Java, however, victims say the suspect in several of those robberies was a woman.