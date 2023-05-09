PHOTOS: 2 in critical condition after small plane crash in Lakewood

article

Crews are investigating after a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., crews with West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR) responded to a plane crash near the corner of Greystone Dr. SW and Gravelly Lake Dr. SW. This area is just south of Steilacoom Lake.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FOX 13 News Staff

According to the WPFR Chief Hallie McCurdy, two men were inside the float plane when it crashed into the front yard of a home. Both were immediately taken to a nearby hospital; one had to be airlifted, the other was taken by ambulance.

Authorities say the plane was on fire when crews arrived. The plane is destroyed, but the house was unharmed.

Investigators are working to determine if the plane crashed when it was taking off or landing.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) says northbound Gravelly Lake Dr. is open, and southbound lanes will open shortly.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.