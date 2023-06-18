2 injured in DUI crash in Edmonds, suspect booked into jail

Two people are in the hospital after a man crashed into them in Edmonds, suspected of driving under the influence.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning before 4:20 a.m. According to Edmonds Police, a 24-year-old man was speeding down the road near 220th St and Highway 99. He reportedly crashed into the back of another car and critically injured two people.

Officers and first responders were called to the scene, and the two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested, processed for DUI and booked into jail.

According to police, the suspect was not injured in the crash.

Police reopened the road before 9 a.m.