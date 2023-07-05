2 injured in shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood, no suspects identified

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people seriously injured in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to several reports of a shooting near 152nd Ave SE and SE 272nd St. According to police, one caller told dispatch his girlfriend had been shot in the head.

Police arrived and found an unresponsive 18-year-old Covington woman in a car. They pulled her out and started lifesaving measures, and were eventually able to regain a pulse. Puget Sound Fire and medical personnel took over and airlifted her to the hospital for treatment of significant, life-threatening injuries.

A short distance away, officers found a 21-year-old Federal Way man with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was alert and conscious, but medical personnel also airlifted him to the hospital.

According to witness statements, some young men were arguing near the victim’s car, which escalated into gunfire. Police suspect the victims were not involved in the argument and may have been caught in the crossfire.

No suspect information is available other than "young males seen running from the area."

Anyone with information on the suspects or shooting is urged to call Kent Police at (253) 856-5808 and reference case number #23-8731, or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Authorities say you can call 911 if you have suspect information or a time-sensitive tip.