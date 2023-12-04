Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until FRI 8:23 PM PST, Mason County
9
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM PST until TUE 12:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

More than 200 turtles rescued, treated for hypothermia at New England aquarium

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations

Dozens of rescued sea turtles treated for hypothermia

November marks the beginning of stranding season for sea turtles due to rapidly changing water temperatures and wind patterns. (Credit: New England Aquarium via Storyful)

Hundreds of sea turtles are being treated for hypothermia at an aquarium in New England. 

According to the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital, November marks the beginning of stranding season due to "rapidly changing water temperatures and wind patterns."

"These turtles are often critically ill and require a variety of medical treatments to ensure they have the best chance for survival," senior veterinarian Dr. Kathryn Tuxbury said in a statement to video licensing company Storyful.

The aquarium said that 214 sea turtles have been treated so far this season. Many of the turtles undergo weeks or months of treatment before they can be released back into the ocean.

bf09d2cf-

Sea turtle treated at New England Aquarium. (Credit: New England Aquarium via Storyful)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), all species of sea turtles found in the United States are known to strand. 

RELATED: Penguin parents sleep for just a few seconds at a time to guard newborns, study shows

Strandings of individual animals have been recorded along most of the coastline of the U.S., with different patterns depending on geographic location and time of year. Strandings of multiple animals (such as sea turtles) simultaneously within a defined area often are referred to as "mass strandings" or "mass mortality events." 

sea-turtle-storyful-2.jpg

More than 200 sea turtles have been rescued so far this season. (Credit: New England Aquarium via Storyful)

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.