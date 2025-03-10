WA sees more than 250 flu-related deaths, including 2 King Co. children

The Brief Washington is in a "very high" category for flu right now. There have been hundreds of deaths related to the illness, including kids right here in King County. State leaders offer insight on current cases and how to best protect yourself and your loved ones.



There have been more than 250 flu-related deaths in Washington State, including two children who died last month in King County. Right now, the health department says the influenza-like activity remains in the ‘very high’ category.

It comes as you might have noticed more people coughing or sneezing around the office and an increase in the sick calls at work or school. "Don't go to work if you're sick, don't go to school, if you're sick, cover your cough, get the vaccine for flu or covid or RSV," Dr. Scott Lindquist, State Epidemiologist for Washington State Department of Health said.

He added, we’re in what’s known as bimodal flu season, which is not uncommon. "We sometimes see a peak of one strain and then, a couple of weeks later, another peak," Lindquist said.

By the numbers:

The department of health shared its weekly influenza chart for week nine of the flu season, which gives a snapshot of what the state is seeing from February 23 to March 1. One chart shows, the 258 flu deaths Washington has had to date is already higher than this time of any flu season dating back to the 2016 to 2017 flu season.

More than 200 of those deaths were people 65 and older, according to the data.

Public Health-Seattle & King County reported two children died last month from flu complications, which marks the first pediatric flu deaths since the 2022-to-2023 flu season.

What they're saying:

"It's heartbreaking, I mean, it's just absolutely heartbreaking," Lindquist said.

FOX 13 reached out to various school districts to see how the flu has been impacting their students. In an email, Tacoma Public Schools told FOX 13, they don’t have any data to report regarding the flu.

Shoreline School District said there was nothing newsworthy about the flu this year.

Kitsap County School District said South Kitsap High did not see much of an impact, however the nurse explained, it is difficult to track the reasons behind health-related absences.

FOX 13 also reached out to Seattle Public Schools, which sent this statement:

"Seattle Public Schools (SPS) nurses continue to actively monitor health trends and attendance patterns across our schools to ensure the well-being of our students and staff.

At this time, we have not seen a significant drop in attendance because of the flu within the district. SPS will continue to follow public health guidance and take necessary precautions to maintain a healthy environment for all."

State data says something different, with children and young adults, ages 5-to-24, having had the most reported flu cases for each of the last four weeks.

For the rest of us, Lindquist urges everyone to change their mentality when it comes to the flu.

"I don't get vaccinated and do all these things just for me, I do that to protect my patients, I do that to protect my family members that may be vulnerable, have underlying conditions and I think we really need to change our approach to things like flu and RSV and COVID to really be looking out for community members," Lindquist said.

Health experts said the flu vaccine is your best protection against the flu, but they add, all those things we learned during COVID about wearing your mask and washing your hands, they’re all still applicable right now.

