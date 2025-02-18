3 arrested, 2 on the run after shots fired in South Seattle

The Brief At least five people are believed to be involved in a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. Three were detained, and of them, one was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Two suspects sped off in a black Tesla. No injuries have been reported.



Police detained three people and are looking for two teenage suspects after shots were fired in South Seattle on Tuesday.

Details are scarce right now, but authorities say gunshots were heard at an apartment complex at S Henderson St and Seward Park Ave S around 1:40 p.m. 911 callers reported, "two teens just shot a gun," according to the Seattle Police Department.

What we know:

Officers detained three people at the apartment, who were "hiding their hands" as if they had guns. Police are still investigating their involvement in the shooting.

Two additional suspects were believed to have shot at the the people at the apartment, and they sped off in a black Tesla.

No injuries have been reported and no guns have been recovered.

One of the three people detained, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle on Feb. 11. He was booked into juvenile detention.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for updates.

The Source: Information comes from initial reports by the Seattle Police Department.

