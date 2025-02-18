1 in custody after I-5 shooting in South Seattle

The Brief One person is in custody following a shooting on Interstate 5 in South Seattle. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon and no one was injured, according to Washington State Patrol. A vehicle fire in SeaTac also caused major delays on southbound I-5.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says one person is in custody after a shooting on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle.

What we know:

No one was injured in the shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, according to WSP District 2 Public Information Officer Trooper Rick Johnson.

Troopers say a vehicle's window was shot out on southbound I-5 near South Columbian Way, and the victim of the shooting chased the suspect until a crash occurred near Boeing Field.

The right lane of southbound I-5 was initially closed near the scene. It reopened after backups reportedly reached five miles.

Additionally, a vehicle fire on southbound I-5 in SeaTac closed multiple lanes and caused significant backups shortly after the shooting.

The Source: Information in this story is from Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

