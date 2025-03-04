3 teens arrested, stolen car recovered in Kent, WA

The Brief Three teens were arrested for driving around Kent in a stolen car. At least one of them was arrested earlier that week in connection to another stolen car. Police used a K9 unit and drone team to track down the suspects and take them into custody.



Kent police used drones and a K9 unit to track down three teens suspected of thieving around in a stolen Kia last week.

According to police, an officer was patrolling around 10:00 p.m. Friday near SE 240th St and 133rd Ave SE, when he reported seeing three masked teens loading a bicycle into the trunk of a Kia. When they saw the patrol car, authorities say they dropped the bike, got in the Kia, and sped off without closing the trunk.

Police followed and ran the plates, confirming the car was reported stolen in Tukwila.

Youth crime in Kent

Timeline:

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the Kia turned down what ended up being a dead-end road and struck a curb. The officer then pinned the Kia to the curb, and the teens jumped out and ran, authorities say.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy, ran south, while the other two, both 16-year-old boys, ran northwest.

Several officers and a K9 unit was called in to find the three suspects. K9 Atena tracked down the 14-year-old hiding in some bushes, and he was taken into custody. Other officers used a drone to fly above and triangulate the other suspects' locations based on recent 911 calls, and they found and arrested the two on a nearby trail.

Police say an officer recognized one of the 16-year-olds from an arrest earlier that week, in connection to another stolen vehicle incident.

The 14-year-old was booked into juvenile detention for eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle. Charges have not been filed against the passengers, pending fingerprints from the stolen Kia.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kent Police Department.

