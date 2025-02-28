The Brief A semi-truck crash on northbound I-5 in Kent caused a full closure near South 272nd Street on Friday morning, leading to a four-mile backup. Foggy conditions reduced visibility, and Washington State Patrol has not provided an estimated time for road clearance.



A semi-truck crash on northbound I-5 near Kent caused a several-mile backup Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened near South 272nd Street, and involved two semi-trucks with a loss of load.

Before 8:30 a.m., congestion stretched for about four miles, with foggy conditions further reducing visibility.

Northbound I-5 was fully shut down near 272nd Street in Kent due to a semi-truck crash Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson)

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said one of the trucks lost its load of plywood and crews were working to clear the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

At about 10:45 a.m., the incident was blocking one lane of traffic, but there was still congestion between Fife and Kent.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

3.2 magnitude earthquake rocks east King County, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.