Five people were arrested and over three pounds of fentanyl were seized in a Whatcom County drug bust this week.

On Wednesday, March 20, deputies served two search warrants, one near Ferndale and another north of Bellingham.

The search warrants were executed as Bellingham saw an increase in overdoses, with dispatch receiving over 63 overdose-related calls so far this year.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says they discovered a known Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization was distributing in the county, with several men suspected of selling large quantities of fentanyl.

Deputies and partners from other local agencies searched two locations and two vehicles, yielding around 3.24 pounds of fentanyl powder, $6,000 in cash, a sawed-off shotgun, shotgun shells, multiple cell phones, drug ledger notes and empty baggies.

Featured article

The Sheriff's Office arrested and identified five suspects in the drug bust:

Victor Alcala Arellanes (35) - charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver

Jesus Garcia Covarrubias (24) - charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, unlawful firearms and alien in possession of a firearm

Carlos Ramos Navarrette (23) - charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, unlawful firearms and alien in possession of a firearm

Carlos Monreal Ceballos (29) - charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, unlawful firearms and alien in possession of a firearm

Theron Chin (48) - charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (was already in custody)

"At the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, we continue to be dedicated to eliminating deadly drugs from our community. We are grateful to have partnerships on the local, state and federal level who share this dedication. I encourage our community members to report suspicious and criminal activity to law enforcement authorities," said Whatcom Sheriff Donnell "Tank" Tanksley.