54-year-old man with dementia missing in North Seattle

A 54-year-old man is missing out of the Lake City area of North Seattle on Sunday.

Andrew is an Indigenous man suffering from dementia and was last seen around 12 p.m. on Mar. 30, according to Seattle Police.

Andrew missing man out of North Seattle

His last known location was near 14300 block of Lake City Way Northeast.

If anyone sees him, they are urged to call 911.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

