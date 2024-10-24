WA child rape suspect arrested in Oregon after months-long manhunt

A child rape suspect who fled Washington state was arrested in Oregon following a nearly four-month manhunt.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), 34-year-old Brandon Frackenpohl allegedly raped and molested an eight-year-old on June 30 in Airway Heights, about nine miles west of Spokane.

Frackenpohl fled the state shortly after the incident. On Sept. 18, the Spokane County Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Oct. 23, the USMS announced that Frackenpohl was located an hour outside of Klamath Falls, Oregon and arrested without incident.

He was booked into the county jail and is awaiting extradition back to Washington state where he faces charges of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

"Our children are our most precious resource, and we all share the greatest responsibility to insure their physical and emotional safety and wellbeing," said Craig Thayer, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington. "The U.S. Marshals Service will relentlessly pursue those accused of crimes of sexual abuse against children, in concert with our law enforcement partner agencies, to bring those accused to answer these charges in a court of law. The U.S. Marshals-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force commends the investigative work of the Airway Heights Police Department and their cooperative efforts that have resulted in the arrest of this suspect."

The USMS says anyone with information on any wanted fugitives is urged to contact its Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.