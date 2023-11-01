'Succession' actor Alan Ruck crashes pickup truck into pizza place in Hollywood: TMZ

Actor Alan Ruck was reportedly involved in a crash that sent a pickup truck into a pizza place in Hollywood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3-car crash sends truck into Hollywood pizza restaurant

In a previous FOX 11 report, a 3-car crash took place at Raffalo's Pizza near La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard around 9 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, TMZ revealed the actor from "Succession" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" was involved in the wild crash.

During Tuesday's coverage, one person was taken to the hospital but is believed to be OK. TMZ shared photos of Ruck getting out of the pickup truck and talking on the phone.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. TMZ's report hinted DUI was likely not a factor in the crash.