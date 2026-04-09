Seattle's Alaska Airlines raises bag fees, following US airlines

The Brief Alaska Airlines is raising checked bag fees, with the first bag increasing to $45 and the second to $55. The new prices apply to flights booked on or after April 10, as airlines face rising fuel costs. Some travelers, including loyalty members and military, will still get free checked bags.



Alaska Airlines is following other U.S. airlines in raising their checked baggage fees amid soaring jet fuel prices.

The Seattle-based airline will raise fees by $5 for a first checked bag, and $10 for the second checked bag on North American Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights.

The changes apply to flights booked on or after Friday, April 10, 2026.

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9, left, takes off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 25, 2024 in Seattle, Wash. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

That means the first bag will cost $45 and the second will cost $55. Fees for a third checked bag will rise from $150 to $200.

There are no changes to Alaska Airlines' oversized and overweight bag fees, First Class checked bag allowance, or its Huaka‘i or Club 49 programs. Active-duty military is still allowed up to five free bags (70 lbs each).

Atmos Rewards members and eligible credit cardholders will continue to receive free checked bags.

Big picture view:

Jet fuel costs have more than doubled in the nearly seven weeks since the U.S. and Israel started a war with Iran. Fuel is typically the second-biggest expense for airlines after labor.

JetBlue was the first U.S. airline to announce baggage fee hikes, with United following suit the same week. Since then, Alaska, American, Delta and Southwest have also increased bag fees.

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