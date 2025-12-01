Amazon deliveries in 30 minutes or less now available in Seattle

The Brief Amazon Now has launched in Seattle and Philadelphia, offering 30-minute delivery for an extra fee. Prime members can pay $3.99 per order, and non-Prime customers pay $13.99 for rapid delivery. Service includes a wide range of household items, enhancing Amazon's same-day delivery expansion.



Amazon customers can now pay a little extra to get items delivered to them in 30 minutes or less.

"Amazon Now" launched on Monday, Dec. 1, in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia. The service will appear on the Amazon app and website as a "30-Minute Delivery" option for those in eligible areas.

To order through Amazon Now, Prime members can pay an extra fee of $3.99 per order, and non-Prime customers can pay an additional $13.99 delivery fee.

A large selection of household items are available on Amazon Now, including milk, eggs, fresh produce, toothpaste, cosmetics, pet treats, diapers, paper products, electronics, seasonal items, over-the-counter medicines, chips, dips, and more.

The service offers speedy deliveries near smaller Amazon facilities, reducing the time and distance needed to process online orders.

Customers can track their orders and also have the option to tip their drivers.

This comes after Amazon expanded its same-day delivery service for Prime members, with more than 1,000 U.S. cities now eligible to get groceries and other essentials within 24 hours.

